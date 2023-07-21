Budapest, Hungary.- This Friday the season 2023 of Formula One with the first two practice sessions heading to the Hungarian Grand Prixin which we will see a new opportunity for Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez‘ put shortcomings in the last five qualifying behind you by missing out on Q3.

In addition, the highest category will see the return of Australian pilot, Daniel Ricciardoinstead of dutch, nick de vriesin the younger brother of Red Bull Racingthe team AlphaTauriwhich he sees as a viable opportunity to return to the red bulls taking the place of the steering wheel Mexican.

A few hours from the activity in hungaroring the leader of drivers championship and two-time champion of the Formula One, max verstappenthrow hard stone to Perez Mendoza by assuring that he would like to be again teammate of Daniel Ricciardo in the Great Circus

“It’s great to have Daniel Ricciardo back in the family too Red Bull. has disconnected in Las Vegas and is ready to run again,” declared the dutch at the media conference International Automobile Federation (FIA) today.

“I never wanted him to leave Red Bull. We take wine and yes Daniel knows well where he is now, it is clear that he has the opportunity to get back on the team. Being honest, everything is open. It would be nice to have him as a teammate again.. I have already spoken with him and I see him very excited. He piloted our car in Silverstone and it’s great to have him back on the grid.”

On the other hand, max verstappen regretted the premature departure of his compatriot nyck devrieswho did not perform in the season and was one of the drivers who did not contribute a point in the builders tournamentsituations that cost him his place in the subsidiary of Red Bull Racing.

“I am friend of nyck and I’m sad to see him go, but sadly that’s the way this world is. We always look forward and now we have another chance with Daniel Ricciardo», mentioned the runner who aims for the three-time world championship of the F1 this year.