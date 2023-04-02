Melbourne, Australia.- The Australian Grand Prix it became a chaotic race in this season 2023 of Formula 1. Three times the red flags for various issues that caused the departure of almost half of the pilots that make up the grill.

In the first start, in turn 3, the Monegasque, charles leclercof the team Ferrari. on the ninth lap alexander albonof the team williamsit skates on the track of the Albert Park until hitting the barrier with his car, which generated the first pause.

After the restart, other new laps passed to witness the third abandonment of the afternoon. He Mercedes of the British, George Russellsuffered an engine problem, for which he was forced to leave the race due to fire and smoke in his vehicle.

Since then the competition marched with a good taste in the mouth for the dutch, max verstappenwhose advantage in first position over the British of Mercedes, lewis hamiltonwas ten seconds, which sealed his second periodization victory and first in Australia.

However the shock of Haas of Kevin Magnussen caused, on turn 56, the second presence of the red flag, causing the riders to return to the ‘boxes’generating a heart-stopping closure with two laps to go to finish the third chapter.

As if that were not enough, in the restart of the ‘Australian Grand Prix’ four other single-seaters were affected and once again the Red flag was made present. At this point in the race the team, Alpinesuffered a disaster on the track because its two riders, Pierre Gasley and Esteban Oconcollide with each other to say goodbye to the possibility of scoring points in the constructors championship.

He williams of lorgan sargent crashes from behind AlphaTauri of nick de vries in the first corner, while Carlos Sainz Jr.of FerrariHit the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso and that cost him five seconds of penalty after the review of the International Automobile Federation.

Meanwhile, the Mexican, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, from Red Bull Racingin his desire to get ahead in the first corner, he passed by and lost places on the grid, however in the final investigation of the FIAEl Tapatio rose to fifth place with a lap record and being the pilot of the day after the public vote.

‘Checo’ climbed fifteen positions after extending last in Melbourne for not having done a single fastest lap in the Q1 for the problem in his brakes that chased him in a day to forget but, fortunatelydid not harm him in the official race to continue sub-leader in the drivers’ tournament.

To end an unusual race, the runners returned to the ring but without the opportunity to overtake their adversary, so the podium settled for Max Verstappen first, lewis hamilton second and Fernando Alonso third.