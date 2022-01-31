Since the first single-seater races, Max Verstappen he shone not only for his undeniable talent and incredible natural speed, but also for a certain toughness in wheel-to-wheel duels with rivals. Anyone who is behind or in front of the Dutch driver knows that he will do everything to not lose the battle with his rival. And Lewis Hamilton knows it well, who arrived several times during the year to fight side by side with his great antagonist, who managed to snatch the world championship crown right at the last lap of the last race scheduled in the calendar. . And the maneuvers on the track between the two were rather at the limit, just think of the disastrous results of the contacts at Silverstone and Monza, and they often called on the Federation to intervene with analyzes and sanctions. Here’s how two years ago, during an exclusive interview with FormulaPassion.itMax Verstappen explained the unwritten code of the pilotsvery interesting to read in retrospect, in the light of what happened in the season just ended.

“As soon as a car is next to you, even with just the front wing, you don’t have to close the door. But if it’s not next to you, I think you can defend yourself the hard way too and I think lately more and more riders have started doing it and this is fine for me. Then another rule is in qualifying, when you are missing a corner or two to launch for the fast lap you must not be overtaken by another. It is not a written rule, but it is based on the respect that exists between us. Obviously when things get hot and there are a few minutes left, someone starts overtaking. However, these rules mature with knowledge and respect for other pilots. “

Interview by Gianluca Calvaresi with Max Verstappen, FormulaPassion.it, September 2019