Suzuka, Japan.- Max Verstappen showed his power in the three free sessions heading to the Japanese Grand Prix. Today, he prevailed over the McLaren of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to take the first position and thus warn that he is the favorite to get the ‘Pole Position’ in Suzuki.

He two-time world champion of Formula One stopped the clock at 1:30.267, ousting Lando Norris who finished with 1:30.507, while his teammate, Oscar Piastri, did it in 1:30.555. In fourth he completed Mexican, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérezwith 1:31.004.

He tapatío He had a bad day yesterday (Friday) after completing the tests in eleventh and ninth, respectively, but by getting to know the Japanese track better this Friday he achieved a good result that gives him confidence for the classification in the next few hours.

In fifth and sixth they finished Ferrari, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., with times of 1:31.022 and 1:31.137, specifically. The seventh and eighth place went to the Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russellin 1:31.159 and 1:31.505.

Results of practice 3 in Japan

Twitter Formula 1

Fernando Alonsoof the Aston team Martin, took ninth place with 1:31.549. The ‘top 10’ was closed with the presence of Alfa Romeo of Zhou Guanyu, by stopping the clock at 1:31.668. The rest of the platoon in this practice three in Japan was positioned as follows:

Kevin Magnussen (12), Esteban Ocon (13), Yuki Tsunoda (14), Nico Hulkenberg (15), Logan Sargeant (16), Liam Lawson (17), Alexander Albon (18), Lance Stroll (19) and Pierre Gasly (20).