Has concluded the Classification of the Austrian Grand Prix and as usual the Pole Position has been kept Max Verstappen who during the weekend has been the best on the track. The Dutchman finished Q3 with a time of 1:04.314 to secure first place for himself.

Earlier on Saturday, Verstappen took victory in the Sprint Race, securing him eight extra points ahead of Sunday’s race and increasing his lead over the rest of the drivers in the title battle. With this great display, Verstappen has regained the great form he was boasting before the arrival of McLaren’s surprises.

Speaking of McLaren for this opportunity it also had a representative in the front line, it is Lando Norris who has become a headache for Red Bull’s number 1 driver. The British man clocked 1:04.714, very close to first place. Third place went to him George Russell who is also among those who have stood out the most in the last Grand Prix.

The Ferraris, for their part, also experienced important moments, Carlos Sainz with the best time closing in 4th position, while the one that suffered him was Charles Leclerc who in the final laps had a mistake that almost cost him the classification because he went off the track which made him finish 6th.

On the side of the Mexican pilot, Sergio Perez remained in 8th place, the same position he achieved in the Sprint RaceThe Guadalajara native’s weekend has not been the best so far, but it is not ruled out that things could turn out better for this Sunday’s race where he urgently needs to score points.

Classification

Max Verstappen Lando Norris George Russell Carlos Sainz Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri Sergio Perez Nico Hulkenberg Stephen Ocon Daniel Ricciardo Kevin Magnussen Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Fernando Alonso Alexander Albon Lance Stroll Veltteri Bottas Logan Sargeant Zhou Guanyu

The Austrian Grand Prix will take place this Sunday, June 30 at 7:00 am (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the Fox Sports and F1TV signal.