Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.- Max Emilian Verstappen26 years old, won the first competition of the season 2024 of Formula One, the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, March 2, by not letting go of the lead after 57 laps.

This week he focuses his efforts on Saudi Arabia GPa race that will be staged on the Jeddah Cortella Circuit next Saturday March 9th.

However, little is said about the victory of three-time world champion of the elite category of motoring because of the environment that exists in Red Bull Racing due to the complicated situation involving Christian Horner.

HE CEO and Austrian team manager was accused by an employee, who has just been suspended, allegedly for 'Innapropiate behaviours' on the eve of the current campaign.

An internal investigation left acquitted to the British former pilotbut the controversy does not stop. Jos Verstappen-dad of 'Mad Max'–, attacked Horner at the end of the Great Bahrain Award.

«The team is in danger of breaking up, it cannot continue like this. Will explode. He plays the victim when he (Christian Horner) is the one who is causing the problems. “There is tension as long as he remains in office,” she declared.

Throughout the week it emerged that the complainant would be father's girlfriend Max Verstappen, who came to his defense by stating that “he has always been frank” and “is not a liar”, in a conversation with 'The Daily Mail'.

«I haven't asked him that. I think from what I know him, of course, from when I was already in karting, he has always been very frank. “He's not a liar, that's for sure,” said the Dutch.

“I think everyone in general, even if you have arguments or not, there are always things that can be solved in general,” he added. Max Verstappen.

And he closed: «Anyway, I think everyone is man enough and respectful of others. In that sense”.

