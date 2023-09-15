Singapore.- With a view to the Singapore Grand Prixthe absolute leader in the drivers championship 2023 of Formula One, Max Verstappenspoke about the controversy that arose with Helmut Marko after pointing out Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez as a “South American pilot” and that is why he does not concentrate like the Dutchwho points to three-time world championship this year.

“Each country and each driver has a different mentality, of course, so that is already very different,” declared the rider of the Netherlands who preferred not to make this controversy bigger, by ensuring that Helmut Marko apologized to ‘Checo’ Pérezsince “he didn’t mean that.”

On the other hand, Max Verstappen commented on his teammate’s performance in this 2023 seasonin which they were on par during the first races, but as events passed the Dutch He began to move away in the drivers’ tournament after winning most of the competitions.

«I think everyone always tries their best. I don’t think he’s deliberately hiding anything. I try my best. “I don’t think there’s anyone who comes into a weekend thinking, ‘We’re going to drive a tenth slower this weekend. I don’t think anyone will,'” she said.

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez will return to the ring this weekend with the mission of winning his third race of the campaign and for the second consecutive time in Singaporein it Marina Bay Circuitwhere he became the king of the streets last year.

However this year’s race will be different for the Mexicanespecially because the layout of Singapore eliminated the curves: 16, 17, 18 and 19 to convert a straight passage where there could be transfers, so you will have to analyze your strategy well after the rehearsals and the ‘Quality’.

