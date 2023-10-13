Max Verstappen has just won the third world championship title of his career and Red Bull is fresh from the Constructors’ championship. The team has lost only one race in the 2023 Formula 1 season. From the height of its seasonal dominance, Max pointed to the team with the best driver duo… among its rivals.

A statement that causes a sensation, especially because Max literally ignored Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, but also Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. According to Verstappen, the best current driver pairing in Formula 1 among Red Bull’s rivals is from McLaren, the one formed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The two talents from Woking scored a nice double podium in their last outing in Lusail, Qatar, with Piastri having had the great satisfaction of winning Saturday’s Sprint Race on Saturday.

“I really believe that as a team they [Norris e Piastri] are the most consistent compared to the other teams behind us. And I think they have the best line up among their rivals. They are working very well.”

“I think the last part of the season will be very interesting, but I think we’ll have to see next year, the beginning, how the values ​​will be on the track.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lando Norris, McLaren, 3rd position, in the press conference Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A dig, perhaps indirect, but which will cause quite a discussion. Mercedes and Ferrari are also paying for a worse state of form compared to McLaren and the great growth of Piastri, which probably exploded much earlier than initial expectations.

“McLaren is doing a great job and we are seeing that they are getting closer and closer to our performance. For our part, we will try to improve a little more this year, but clearly we will focus above all on next season.”

Thanks to Oscar Piastri’s Sprint Race victory and the double podium obtained the following day, McLaren has now reduced the gap separating it from fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship, from Aston Martin Racing, to 11 points. Ferrari, however, is in third position, but with 79 points.