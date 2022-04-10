It is a Max Verstappen rightly enraged the one who goes to comment on the retirement suffered at the Australian Grand Prix, the second since the beginning of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

After the KO in Bahrain, the redemption in Jeddah had once again projected the World Champion as Ferrari’s first rival and also in Melbourne the Dutchman was the only one capable of trying to worry the irrepressible Charles Leclerc.

The pace of the RB18 did not turn out to be equal to that of the F1-75 driven by the Monegasque, but Verstappen tried to surprise him at the restart from the second Safety Car.

The move was unsuccessful and therefore the Milton Keynes bishop concentrated on keeping the place of honor, which vanished about ten laps from the conclusion due to a technical problem that planted his car # 1.

“It seemed like a pretty easy second position to take home and I was focusing on that. I don’t know what happened, I stopped the car and got out. When they bring it back to the pits the team will check,” says Verstappen, who then also reveals a background.

“I knew before the race that there was a problem, so there was actually a question mark about whether we could finish it. But these kinds of things, if you want to fight for the title, they can’t happen.”

Leclerc won two races and finished second in Saudi Arabia, while Max under his belt has only the triumph he took from Charles in the last GP. A situation that already puts him in pursuit of the rival of the Cavallino and that annoys him a lot.

“We are already far behind, so I don’t even want to think about the fight for the championship at the moment; on the contrary, today I think it is more important to finish the races.”

“In general, it was a bad day again. We had no rhythm and I was just managing the tires to try to get to the end, also because I didn’t expect the degradation to be so high.”

“I knew I couldn’t fight Charles, so there was no point trying to put pressure on him. But not even finishing the race is pretty frustrating and unacceptable.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, retires from the race Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

From home Red Bull, team principal Christian Horner can only huddle alongside his boyfriend admitting that the current situation is difficult.

“His frustration is totally understandable. It was a really disappointing result not to finish the race. We don’t know what the problem is yet, but I don’t think it’s related to the engine. I think it could be a fuel problem, but we need to retrieve the car and see what exactly happened. Until we retrieve the car, we don’t have the data and information. “

Horner also explains that something anomalous had already been noticed on the grid, but that the technicians did everything possible to fix it.

“Yes, there was something, but I don’t think it’s related to that. As I said, any speech is premature now until we have the car in the pits. They are just hypotheses, I’d rather know the facts. And have a car fast and reliable. We need to understand what the problem is and address it. “