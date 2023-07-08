Without Max Verstappen, the 2023 season would go from the boredom imposed by a solitary leader to a story with unpredictable outcomes, with constant changes in hierarchies. Today, for example, we would be talking about a Carlos Sainz who opens the Silverstone weekend as leader and a Williams exploit that is incredible, with two single-seaters in the top-5. But Verstappen is there, and it is he, as always, who has set the pace.

The only time Max complained of a problem was at the start of the FP1 session, when the lack of grip took him and the nineteen other riders on track by surprise. “Perhaps it was a problem linked to the slightly high tire pressures, but otherwise everything is fine”. His is the image of Red Bull that brand everything, a little different than Sergio Perez’s twin car, only three tenths behind him in the qualifying simulation and much more distant in the long-tuns. We have already seen everything, but at least in tomorrow’s qualifying, Perez seems to have everything to place the lap from second position, the minimum wage which coincides with the maximum possible.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It was a two-sided Friday for Ferrari. The positive aspect is linked to the feedback obtained from Carlos Sainz, the only Scuderia driver present on the track in the FP2 session. For Leclerc, the afternoon was much shorter than expected, zero kilometers for him due to an electrical problem that occurred when switching on his power unit. The technicians tried to send him back to the track, but the nature of the breakdown required a very long intervention in terms of time, and Charles was left with nothing to do but go back to the hospital to observe the session as a spectator. There shouldn’t be any other surprises for Leclerc, under the heading of penalties linked to the need to replace the control unit or battery pack, elements that see Charles already at the limit.

Even for Leclerc, however, Sainz’s feedback was a reason for timid comfort. Well in the qualifying simulation, even if this is not a big surprise, the long-run was average. Silverstone doesn’t make any concessions on the tire management front, it’s a sort of degree exam on a par with Bahrain, and today, with the track temperature exceeding forty-two degrees, it was particularly demanding. The SF-23 hasn’t really impressed in the long-runs at the moment. Net of important interventions during the night on the Silverstone-Maranello axis, the fifty-two laps scheduled for Sunday for Sainz and Leclerc promise to be uphill.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A surprising Friday for Williams

“I’d be lying if I said I’m not surprised – commented Albon, third fastest of the day – and we’re not doing anything special. To be honest, I didn’t feel very comfortable, especially with the wind, then when I read the standings I thought that the other riders on the track felt worse. We have to keep our feet on the ground and focus only on ourselves, but I admit it’s a bit strange to finish the lap and see ourselves in the top three”.

Is it true glory? Logan Sargeant was also confirmed in the qualifying simulations, but there aren’t many references on race pace, given that the team has decided to use hard tyres, a compound chosen only by Williams.

There is one aspect that is not a little striking when reading the results of the FP2 session. The worst single-seater powered by Mercedes is… the Mercedes. Russel twelfth, Hamilton fourteenth, far from the Williams, the Aston Martins and in line (but always behind) the McLarens.

“We are battling with a difficult car to drive – commented Hamilton – We changed several things but it continued to be difficult. Over the single lap I didn’t feel any improvement linked to the new tyres, however in the race simulations it didn’t go so badly”.

In reality, Hamilton’s pace in the long runs on soft tires was slower than Verstappen alone, confirming a scenario that still appears confused behind Max. The races go by, with different tracks and conditions, but the surprises, when there are any, always appear in Verstappen’s mirrors.