Max Verstappen often underlines that the only deficient aspect of his triumphant 2023 season is the low adrenaline rate. In qualifying at Silverstone, the world leader scored the fifth consecutive pole position (seventh of the season) treating himself to a couple of unexpected events that made him smile once the games were over. The first big news is that Max made a mistake, but even in his fault he wanted to be special, breaking the front wing in… the pit lane. “I had a small accident in the pits and I destroyed my front wing – Max laughed after qualifying – I had a bit of understeer, too much rear grip! The last time I hit a wall was here a couple of years ago.”

The red flag displayed three minutes from the end of the Q1 session forced the riders to fight for the next round in one fast lap. This time Verstappen decided not to queue at the traffic lights (choice made by Perez) preferring to wait in the pits until the session resumed. Once out of the pit lane he had to accelerate on the flying lap, overtaking Lewis Hamilton (who was swaying to warm up the tyres) and crossing the finish line seven seconds before the checkered flag. After Q1 there was no story, leader in Q2 and Q3.

As has often happened in the last few races, the party in the Red Bull box was limited to the left half, that of Verstappen. A few meters away, the atmosphere at the end of qualifying was very different, given that once again Sergio Perez failed to pass the gap in Q1. ‘Checo’ is in crisis, perhaps with alternating current, but always a trafficking crisis. There was also an element of bad luck in today’s qualifying, but that’s not enough to justify the debacle. Before the restart of Q1 (suspended due to Kevin Magnussen’s stop on the track) Perez was positioned by the team in first position at the pit lane exit, but the green flag arrived after more than four minutes.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Checo came out of the pits with cold tires and struggled a lot in the only fastest lap available. There is one aspect that doesn’t speak in his favor, however, behind him was Alexander Albon, who managed to get the seventh fastest time on equal terms. A good comeback will probably come tomorrow, as happened in the Austrian Grand Prix, but that’s not what is saving Checo’s seat at the moment. The real reasons are others: the lack of alternatives and the large margin of Red Bull in the two world rankings. If Perez’s points were also needed for the constructors, the scenario would be different.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Instead, there is a tandem that works very well, and that of McLaren, the big surprise on Saturday at Silverstone with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who finished qualifying only to Verstappen. When the MCL60 was shown for the first time four months ago, team principal Andrea Stella amazed everyone by explaining that that version of the single-seater would never be competitive.

Stella made an appointment at the beginning of summer, and he kept his word. The new updates are guaranteeing a clear step forward, at Silverstone Norris received further innovations compared to the Spielberg round, while Piastri has been aligned with the configuration that his teammate uses in Austria.

“I tried to see Max’s last lap on the many screens scattered along the track – commented Norris smiling – but I honestly didn’t expect Oscar and I to meet here. We are very happy with the result. We’ve put ourselves in a position that in case of mistakes by Max…but he’s doing a great job. I wasn’t sure what we could aim for, my Friday wasn’t exceptional, and FP3 also proved to be a bit complicated. I didn’t have the full confidence all weekend, but I was able to get it out when it counted, and I’m happy with that. The race? We’ll see, the only certainty is that we won’t have the pace to compete with this guy (Lando pointed to Max) but I have hope of being able to finish in the top five”.

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, celebrate after qualifying Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“It’s been two years since I’ve been in a press conference – commented Piastri – since the days of Formula 2! It’s good to be back, frankly this weekend I thought I could at least enter the top 10, but I’ve always liked riding in low grip conditions, you have to look for it along the track, and today I have to say that the lap was good. The team did a great job, the car ran well but also all the calls arrived at the right time. I’m enjoying this moment a bit but soon we’ll start thinking about tomorrow, Lando showed last week that we can now hold on much better over distance, and my goal will be to score more points. How many? I don’t know, we’ll see tomorrow.”