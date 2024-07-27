Max Verstappen and race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase have clarified the issue of their radio exchange at the Hungarian Grand Prix, following a meeting with Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner in Belgium.

The behaviour of the reigning world champion during last weekend’s race at the Hungaroring came under scrutiny following increasingly aggressive radio messages to the pit wall.

Verstappen, increasingly exasperated by his team’s poor execution of strategy, vented several times about how dissatisfied he was with the situation he was facing.

At one point he told Lambiase, “No, man, don’t give me that shit. You gave me this fucking strategy, okay? I’m trying to save what’s left. For God’s sake.”

The tone of Verstappen’s remarks prompted criticism that he was overreacting and not giving Red Bull the respect it deserved for all the effort it was making for him.

And while Verstappen was hostile in the immediate aftermath of the Hungarian race – saying his critics could “go f*** themselves” – he appeared to be in a more conciliatory mood when he arrived in Belgium for this weekend’s final F1 race before the summer break.

According to Motorsport.com, Verstappen and Lambiase sat down with Horner and technical director Pierre Wache in the Red Bull motorhome earlier this weekend to discuss the fallout from Hungary and draw a line under the weather.

While we fully understand Verstappen’s frustrations with how things unfolded in Hungary, when the wrong strategy thwarted his efforts, the team is aware that there are limits of behaviour that must be respected.

In addition to the meeting with Horner, Verstappen and Lambiase were spotted having a long, private conversation near the Red Bull trucks in the Spa-Francorchamps paddock.

The two are known for having an honest relationship when it comes to dealing with things and aren’t afraid to be critical of each other. Because of this, they are able to not let events like last weekend’s drag on for long.

Sources say the Hungarian issue was put aside and that the polite tone of their radio traffic throughout the day on Friday in Belgium was a clear public message that all was well.

This was highlighted in a fun discussion about session times.

Speaking before the start of the race, Verstappen explained that his attitude on the radio is a result of his ultra-competitive nature.

“People who don’t like my language don’t have to listen to it,” he said. “Turn it down.”

“I am very driven to succeed. I think I have already proven that. And I always want to optimize things. Now, people may argue that you can’t be that vocal on the radio, but that’s their opinion.”

“My view is that you have to say it at that moment to try to force the fact that the second pit stop would have been a little bit different and yes, that’s how it goes.”

“We are very open, we are very critical of each other as a team and that has worked very well for us. I don’t expect that to change.”