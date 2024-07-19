Despite Max Verstappen being the driver who has scored the most points in the last three events, it is clear that Red Bull is called upon to make a major reaction, especially because its rivals have come much closer, with McLaren being a major protagonist in terms of performance. Precisely to respond to the growth of its rivals, the Milton Keynes team will arrive in Hungary with substantial technical innovations, with a package defined as much more important than those introduced in the first part of the championship.

It is no coincidence that, without mincing words, the Dutch driver himself has defined the Hungarian one as a crucial weekend to understand how the rest of the world championship will go. If these innovations work as expected, then it could be an important boost in the pursuit of the title, although the 84-point advantage over Lando Norris represents a good cushion with which to look with greater serenity to the second half of the championship.

So far, Red Bull has hit rock bottom on several occasions, but has often limited itself to small, targeted innovations, with a different attitude from its rivals, who have instead brought more substantial packages. Now it’s the turn of the Milton Keynes team, with Verstappen who has underlined the importance of the weekend.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“In the first part of the season we brought things, but they were not particularly important. What will debut here in Budapest is a package a little more substantial than what we have already brought. So I would say it will be a very important weekend,” said the 3-time world champion on the eve of the Hungarian event, before reiterating that it will be a crucial weekend also to understand how the world championship will go.

“Yes, you could say it will be crucial. If we don’t get a good improvement, I don’t know how the rest of the season will evolve. But at the same time I don’t know what the other teams will have in store for us, right? So we just focus on ourselves. We are bringing some things to the car. And of course I hope that this will give us some performance gains.”

“I think in the last few races we haven’t had the fastest car. So I don’t expect it to suddenly be different now. We bring some updates here and hopefully this will be a boost for us. Let’s see how it goes this weekend,” Verstappen added.

The Dutchman is a difficult benchmark to match, starting with Sergio Perez, who has had a difficult time in recent months despite his contract renewal, a demonstration of the fact that Red Bull has placed its trust in him, although clearly adding clauses. Speaking about the difficulties encountered by the Mexican, Verstappen explained how, overall, the car has become more complex to drive, with the team struggling to find the ideal balance during the weekend.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Erik Junius

It is no mystery that, as happened for example in Spain, with Perez there is a tendency to experiment more, so much so that he is “lost” on some occasions among the many setups tested. However, overall it is Red Bull itself that is no longer able to find that “simplicity” of use that had characterized the first races of the world championship, where in fact the drivers had found it easier to find the setup.

“I know Perez is working very hard. Hopefully the car will adapt a bit more to his driving style here, that everything can work better. From our side, I think we need to focus on performance, because our car was a bit difficult to manage at times during Friday, we were always looking for the balance,” explained Verstappen, underlining how much this element can weigh on the weekend.

“At that point, it’s very difficult for us as drivers to be consistent, because you’re always dealing with different kinds of balance issues. So it’s not entirely correct to say that it’s all Perez’s fault, because for me too, the last few weekends have been very challenging in trying to get the best out of the car. The team knows that, so the goal is to get the car into a more pleasant and predictable operating window starting from FP1.”

The rivals have undoubtedly gotten closer compared to the beginning of the season, when everything was and seemed simpler right from Friday, where Verstappen often managed to finish the first day of testing with an excellent feeling at the wheel, and then simply had to refine the details. Instead, from Imola onwards everything became more complex, both because in fact some circuits did not fully match the characteristics of the RB20, and because the rivals got closer.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Erik Junius

“If you look at it realistically, other teams have made bigger steps than us. That’s very clear. I know my team is pushing hard to find better performance. It’s very complicated, these cars. And of course, as a top team, you have less time, also in the wind tunnel. I’m not using that as an excuse, because I don’t want to think that way. But the reality is that we have less time and we tried to do our best.”

“However, at the beginning of the year I felt really comfortable with the car, everything was more natural, even compared to last year. But then, after a few races, also thanks to the improvements of the other teams, we had some rather complex weekends, something that hadn’t happened in the first GPs, everything was more natural”.

In general, according to the Dutchman there are several points to work on, both in terms of pure performance, but also the feedback from the simulator, given that, on some occasions, Red Bull did not arrive on track with an ideal setup, forcing the team to have to work further on the set-ups on the track: “I think it is the way we set up the car, but maybe also what we get from the simulator, these things need to improve. Also, we need better performance. The better the performance, the easier it is to drive because you don’t have to push yourself to the limit all the time,” concluded the Dutchman.