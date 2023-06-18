A matter of steady nerves, both on the part of those on the track and on the part of those called upon to make strategic decisions. In qualifying which concluded today in Montreal, this emerged above all, as the weather conditions overshadowed even the usual tenths that guarantee the best single-seaters.

It was a question of completing the right lap, at the right time and with the right tyre. Easy to say, more complex to do due to the weather that made the track a crazy variable on which in a matter of minutes we went from slicks to intermediates, ending up with full-wet tyres.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, leaves the garage first Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen has emerged, capable today of overcoming his own single-seater, not an easy feat. To the advantage of the world leader, as well as of those who work in garages and remote garages, there is the tranquility of those who are aware of operating without stress.

Well-defined strategies, clear calls, uniformity of views, all very linear. But it’s also true that it’s easier to do (in the case of engineers/strategists) when you can count on a driver who simply never fails. Whether it’s dry, wet, wet, whether there’s a tire to manage or to scramble in a qualifying lap, Max is there. The day will also come when he will return to the planet of humans, but for now he remains where he is, in front of everyone.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

However, the hero of the day was Nico Hulkenberg, who made perfect use of an opportunity missed by Fernando Alonso. In the key phase of Q3, the German of Haas as a true sniper finished his lap launched an instant before (one second and four tenths) of the red flag being exposed caused by Oscar Piastri going off the track who suspended (and then actually finished) the session, taking an incredible second position.

A few more seconds would have been enough and Alonso would also have crossed the finish line, taking the front row away from Hulkenberg. “Unfortunately, the pit lane position favors the top teams – explained Fernando – it’s more difficult for us to get out of the pits in the top positions”.

Ferrari’s Saturday was very difficult. In this first part of the season, circumstances never seem to turn in favor of the Scuderia, who would have dreamed of a dry Saturday after the good results that emerged on Friday.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Francois Tremblay

However, the conditions are the same for everyone, and if it’s true that sometimes difficulties can become opportunities, it doesn’t seem to be the case for Ferrari. Leclerc out of Q3 is an unpredictable and surprising (negative) verdict accrued due to a mistake by Charles in Q2 which arrived when the track was slick. Tires that the Monegasque would have liked to fit in advance, but the team chose a less risky strategy, also strong in a single-seater that today wasn’t ‘make or break’.

Leclerc missed when Sainz was there, and this must be taken into account in the analysis of the qualification. Then there may be Charles’ nervousness linked to the request (rejected by the team) to switch immediately to slicks, but the more relaxed words spoken when the adrenaline has subsided confirm that Leclerc has probably seen the complete scenario in which the team has matured his decisions.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sainz, who moved to Q3, was hoping for more than the final eighth position, but his Saturday had started badly (accident in the FP3 session). However, it is very probable that he will have to start behind Leclerc for having hindered Pierre Gasly in Q1, a maneuver that should cost him three penalty positions. Everything that could have gone wrong seems to have taken shape on Saturday at the Scuderia, now the word moves on to the 70 laps of the race scheduled for tomorrow, which Ferrari (and others) hope can be run on a dry track.