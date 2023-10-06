Max Verstappen’s tenth pole position of the season will be archived with a margin of half a second over George Russell. In reality, the gap does not say everything about the superiority shown by the world championship leader in qualifying at Losail, because Verstappen aborted the last attempt in Q3 due to an error (perhaps the real news of the day) which forced him to return to the pit -lane.

No problem, obviously, for his haul of the day, the first lap was enough to secure him first position. With the last set of tires he tried something more, aware that he already had enough hay in the farm, confirming that he too is human.

Lando Norris with George Russell: the McLaren driver was demoted from second to tenth due to a track limit Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The starting grid for Sunday’s race took shape on the track and in the minutes after the checkered flag, when the race direction analyzed the track-limit reports. The ones who paid the price were the two McLarens, who confirmed themselves to be as competitive as we left them in Suzuka, and this makes the verdict of the sports stewards more bitter, who canceled the best time for Norris (slipped from second to tenth) and Piastri (from fourth to sixth). The full part of the glass is the confirmation of the technical quality of the single-seater which confirmed itself to be very competitive also at Losail, the empty part is the mistakes of the two drivers who greatly reduced the day’s spoils.

The one who benefited most from McLaren’s misadventures was Mercedes, which collected a loot higher than the team’s expectations, with a second and third position, Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc, who went from seventh to fifth position. The qualifying session was greatly influenced by the evolution of the track, which progressively rubberised, increasing the grip. In the Scuderia garage it was clear already in Q1 that it wasn’t going to be a great evening, and in Q2 the confirmation came with the elimination of Sainz. A cold shower for the Spaniard, who complained about the instability of the rear end which progressively increased as the track conditions changed.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In Q3 Leclerc managed to lower his time by six tenths, without however going beyond seventh position, which later became fifth after the relegation of the two McLarens. Charles made a mistake in shifting on the last lap, but the biggest problems emerged in turns 1 and 13, and in view of a race still far away for Leclerc the start from the third row (on the clean side) in the end seems to be a bonus higher than what Ferrari would have deserved on the field. It is impossible today to have an idea of ​​the race pace, the pace will be discovered by the teams in tomorrow’s Sprint, as well as tire wear, which is particularly feared in view of Sunday’s race, which promises to be a two-stop race.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

One certainty, however, is yet another disappointment from Sergio Perez. He too, like the McLaren drivers, was penalized by the cancellation of the time due to track limits, but the problem for the Mexican is having made the mistake in Q2, without having a second time as a safety net. Result: twelfth position and another weekend that starts off steeply.

By now the motto is “tomorrow is another day”, and tomorrow will indeed be an intense day, but the possibilities of reversing the trend become more and more frequently a confirmation of the state of crisis. Sunday will run after Tsunoda, and it’s not what she needs to chase away increasingly cumbersome ghosts that hover over her future. Ditto for Stroll, seventeenth, a lifetime behind Alonso and very nervous at the end of qualifying. But here the issue is a family one, and in that context we will decide what to do.

At the end of qualifying there was some controversy regarding the cancellations of the laps which reshaped the ranking. The race direction and the sports commissioners took a few minutes longer than usual to analyze all the cases (many) reported by the track staff and the sensors. It’s true that while waiting for the verdicts you risk interviewing drivers who learn on live television that they have been relegated (as happened today) but it’s better to make a correct decision by taking a few more minutes than risk making a mistake in haste.