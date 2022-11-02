One of the names that made Ferrari great in the world passed away today at the age of 87: Mauro Forghieri.

The engineer born in 1935 has contributed to making the Cavallino a winner by creating cars that have rightfully entered the history of racing.

He joined Ferrari in 1959, immediately after graduating in mechanical engineering at the University of Bologna, and in 1962 he was promoted by Drake to the role of head of the technical department following the departure of Chiti.

Niki Lauda, ​​Ferrari 312T, Mauro Forghieri (ITA) Ferrari Designer Photo by: David Phipps

Under his direction, Ferrari shone in both the Sport Prototype and Formula 1 categories. Its cars have become iconic such as the Ferrari 312 T, which allowed Niki Lauda to win the first drivers’ championship in 1975, or the ungainly 312 T4. in the lines but winning thanks to a pair of drivers of great value such as Jody Scheckter, world champion in 1979, and Gilles Villeneuve.

At the time, Forghieri, technical director of Ferrari from 1962 to 1971 and from 1973 to 1984, the Scuderia won 54 world Grand Prix, 4 drivers ‘world titles and 7 constructors’ world titles.

The entire Motorsport.com editorial team extends its condolences to the family.