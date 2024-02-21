Mattia Binotto returns to be talked about and does so through his new job position. Today the former team principal was announced by Texa in the role of managing director for E-Powertrain.

Texa is a company from Monastier di Treviso founded by Bruno Vianello in 1992, becoming a leader in the diagnostics sector for cars, motorbikes and trucks. Binotto, as of yesterday afternoon, is part of the Board of Directors and has been entrusted with the strategic coordination of the E-Powertrain division.

Binotto supports Bruno Vianello, president and CEO of Texa, vice president Eugenio Razelli and councilor Massimo Varaschin.

The objective is to make the new e-Powertrain division a clear point of reference worldwide for the design, production and supply of new automotive components linked to the world of vehicle electrification such as engines, inverters, power units and related software and complete axles, intended for high-performance sports cars.

The knight of labor Bruno Vianello commented on the entry of Mattia Binotto into the Board of his Group: “I am happy that a top manager like Mattia, who has gained extraordinary experience in the world of Formula 1, synonymous with very high technology and competitiveness, has chosen to enrich the Texa team with his propulsive contribution. Together with the rest of the e-Powertrain division team, made up of young and enthusiastic engineers, we are aiming for intense development that will lead us to achieve important and significant results in the most valuable segment of the automotive market in just a few years. This is a niche in which large international groups have already entered. The competition and comparison with them will certainly be stimulating. I am convinced that TEXA will make a crucial contribution to the relaunch of the great Italian tradition in technology for sports cars that use the new electric traction, trusting that it can also become a vector for the entire automotive sector, in such a particular moment in our Nation”.

For his part, Mattia Binotto declared: “Beyond the competitive experience that I have always had in my life, what attracted me to Texa was the strategic audacity of its project to build an Italian excellence characterized by the most advanced technologies of new mobility. In fact, Texa intends to establish itself as the reference technological standard on a global level. And this thanks to the mobilization of huge investment resources and the attraction of the best talents to be concentrated in Italy, that is, where there is a formidable motoring culture to be preserved, renewed and now also relaunched”.