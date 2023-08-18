F1, Felipe Massa after 15 years has not yet accepted it. The sensational letter to the FIA

Philip Massa the F1 world championship of 2008 lost by a single point he never forgot it. The former Ferrari now he has decided to pass to legal avenues to try to overturn the result of the track, conditioned according to the Brazilian driver by the famous Crashgate of Singapore GP. During the race, – reports Auto Sprint – in Nelson Piquet Jr. (Renault) was ordered to crash intentionally to bring out a Safety Car and aid teammate Fernando’s strategy Alonso. The accident compromised Massa’s race, who finished 13th and out of the points zone. The Brazilian then wins the last match of the championship, the home one at Interlagos, already sure of wearing the rainbow, but it shows blow the World Cup at the last cornerwith Lewis’ famous overtaking Hamilton to Timo’s Toyota Glocks.

Massa – continues Auto Sprint – believes he was defrauded of the 2008 world championship and is trying to get compensation through the courts. As reported by Reuters, Massa’s lawyers filed a official letter of complaint to the FIA. Addressed to the head of F1 Stefano Domenicali – at the time Team Principal of the Maranello team – and to the number one of the Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Read also: Transfer market, Naples what a 30 million hit from De Laurentiis! It’s official

Read also: Dazn and more: Giorgia Rossi scores a brace. No more beach and bikini (the photos)

Subscribe to the newsletter

