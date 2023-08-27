Last April, Felipe Massa announced his intention to assemble a team of lawyers to take legal action against the final result of the 2008 Formula 1 championship, lost by a single point to Lewis Hamilton’s McLaren.

Massa had decided to act on the information provided by former F1 boss, Bernie Ecclestone, who in the course of an interview had suggested that he knew the background of the “crashgate” of the 2008 Singapore GP before the season finale. This would have allowed him to act before the definition of the final standings, thus canceling that Grand Prix, which would have pushed the Brazilian towards his first world title.

Instead, the dispute was only formally investigated the following year, too late to go back and change the result of the race or the championship, also because in the meantime Ecclestone had tried to keep everything in the shadows in an attempt to save the image of the championship.

Nelson Piquet Jr., Renault R28 Photo by: Sutton Images

For this reason, during the month of August, Massa sent a so-called Complaint Letter to the FIA ​​and the FOM, which outlines the details of the case that the Brazilian intends to pursue in court. According to the document, the former Ferrari driver’s defense claims the Brazilian was “the victim of a conspiracy”, with the FIA ​​and FOM deliberately failing to take action even after they became aware of the case.

The letter, addressed to F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, claims that the decision to cover up the affair for so long to “avoid a scandal” cost the 42-year-old Brazilian tens of millions of euros in lost money. earnings and bonuses.

However, speaking to the Brazilian edition of Motorsport.com, Massa said that receiving compensation for lost revenue was not the main reason for him to reopen the case, but it would be a matter of principle for the good of the F1 itself: “It’s quite clear that we will only finish when we have a result that we believe is correct for sporting justice.”

“That’s why we decided to put together a very large and important legal team. I’m doing it for sport, I’m doing it to show that manipulation is not part of our sport. I’m not doing it for money. I’m doing it for sport justice “So whatever people try to write about money is completely wrong. Compensation definitely exists. For example, now I’m spending a lot of money on that case, but I’m definitely not doing it for the money itself,” he added. the former Ferrari driver.

Massa said he was very confident in the soundness of his case and that it was “important that people understand” that what happened in Singapore “deprived” him of the world title. ” I think that when you fight for justice, for sport, for something that happens in an unacceptable situation for sport, for children, for the example of sport, for the integrity of sport, you do it exactly for prove and get justice. I’m optimistic and as I said before, it’s important that everyone knows exactly what happened it’s important that everyone understands 100% what happened in that race. And it’s important that people understand that the result of the championship that year’s riders was manipulated because of that race.”.

Finally, Massa has revealed several times that he had spoken to Fernando Alonso about what happened in that race. Over the years, the Spaniard has always said he was unaware of the facts, confirming that he was unaware of what Renault’s plans would have been to bring him to the top of the race. However, the Brazilian didn’t spare a dig at his former teammate during his years in Ferrari: “”I spoke [con Alonso] in some moments, when we were team mates, and of course Fernando always hinted that it wasn’t his fault, but he always changed the subject.”

“I’ve never had a clear conversation, when a person accepts and speaks it’s when the person has clear how things are going, when the person doesn’t want to speak the right way, we know that maybe he knew everything, I’m sure he knew” Massa added.