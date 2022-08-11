Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is under pressure after the Hungarian Grand Prix and, in the middle of the summer break, questions are being asked about the strategic choices of the Italian team that have cost points and podiums to his two drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa believes it is wrong to put all the blame on Binotto. However, the Brazilian admitted that the Cavallino team principal is partly responsible for the team’s downward spiral seen in the latter part of the first half of the championship, in contrast to the Bahrain Grand Prix, in which he dominated on his seasonal debut.

But as the season progressed, the successes turned into mistakes, with strategies that not even their drivers understand, such as the pit call for Leclerc to fit the hard tire at a time when it didn’t seem possible in Hungary.

After 13 races, Red Bull leads the constructors ‘standings and Max Verstappen the drivers’ standings and, although Ferrari remains second in both championships, Mercedes felt they had begun to fill the gap.

Ganador Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, director of the equipo, Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, y el equipo Ferrari celebrates la victoria Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

In this context, Felipe Massa was asked by Sky Sports F1 for his opinion on Binotto, and said: “He is a great engineer and also a good guy”.

“He understands a lot about the technical aspect of this sport. And like I said, he’s a good guy.”

But the Brazilian separates the personality of the current team principal from his responsibilities, holding him partly responsible for the team’s ups and downs.

“Ultimately, the results aren’t good and while he can’t be blamed entirely, he’s partly responsible.”

Massa then said that one of the keys to improving performance lies in decision making. “Ferrari must be calmer in making decisions and understanding what is happening, because the strategic mistakes that were made at the start of the season are still being made today. It must change course quickly, otherwise it could pay the consequences,” he concluded.