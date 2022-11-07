The last few months at Red Bull Racing have been very intense. On the sporting front, the two 2022 world titles arrived, but in parallel also the grain linked to the budget cap issue.

The autumn also brought the decision to renounce the agreement with Porsche as well as the recent death of the great boss Dieter Mateschitz. All events that have marked the present and that will also impact the future, even if Helmut Marko seems to draw a future without question marks for the Red Bull Formula 1 program.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The historic Special Advisor of the team reviewed many topics in an interview published by the German newspaper AMuS, starting with the financial regulation with which Red Bull had to deal with both on the field and, recently, in legal offices.

“So far, the budget limit hasn’t changed anything. Why should it be any different in the future? In the end, it always depends on the quality of the staff ”.

“It was the first year of the budget cap, and the rules were vague. They reacted late with clarification (the reference is to the FIA), and for our part we had everything checked by Ernst & Young. You have to rely on something. We thought we had a safety margin of three million, but in the end there is only $ 400,000 left. With that money, Hamilton builds a front wing for us (smiles…), Haas produces a completely new car! ”.

The esteem that Marko has towards Verstappen has been known for some time, and he has no problem saying that with a balanced car Max has half a second margin over Sergio Perez.

“In the early part of the season Max was as fast as Perez in a car that didn’t suit his driving style.”

“When the car goes well, it is half a second faster. But we didn’t develop the car in its direction, that’s nonsense. The main problem was the overweight, aerodynamically we were practically okay. states of the problems and errors we analyzed. The first two retirements were the responsibility of Red Bull Racing, the third failure of Honda. So we improved the quality control. In the end it was the best season ever for Red Bull , because the competition today is at a much better level than in the past ”.

Dietrich Mateschitz, CEO and founder of Red Bull recently passed away Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Marko then spoke about the post-Mateschitz, and the many questions that emerged following the death of the group’s founder and great supporter of the Formula 1 project.

“I believe that many things will change in an absolute sense – commented Marko – before it was in fact an autocracy. But Red Bull Racing is the strongest and most efficient marketing tool of the group, and we have always worked very independently in the past. “

“We were the only ones who did not have to follow certain company rules. This autonomy existed with the consent of Mateschitz, but it has already been leaked that the new management wants to continue the Formula 1 activities following the current model, with a fairly strong independence of the program. “.