When Helmut Marko speaks, he often provokes, even affirms questionable things, but he hardly does so without knowledge of the facts or a precise objective. Frankness, which sometimes veiledly borders on the arrogance of someone who is sure of their means, is one of the qualities of the Red Bull Racing super consultant.

So it’s no surprise if the Austrian says he’s not at all surprised by the margin by which the Red Bulls dominated the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Direct words, but also sincere, when he states that the great margin of success has been further amplified by the withdrawal of the only opponent capable of not disfiguring too much in the presence of Adrian Newey’s new creations.

“I’m not surprised at the gap we’ve inflicted on our opponents,” said the reigning world champion team’s super advisor. “If you look at the long runs we had already done in the tests, well, it seems obvious. If Leclerc had stayed in the race, however, I think the gap from the others would have been different”.

“Our tire management made the difference in Bahrain. All thanks to our chassis and the great work of our riders. But in Bahrain there is a very special asphalt and this doesn’t mean that we will be able to do what we did in the rest of the season. We will have to work hard to keep this lead, win as many races as we can and win titles.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

According to Marko, the potential of the RB19s could be even higher than that shown – at least in the first part of the race – in Sakhir. The chassis was born very well, but on Friday the team encountered several unexpected difficulties with the balance while it was intent on taking part in free practice. Difficulties still left without why.

“Going back to the chassis, we saw that we have a very high potential. Yet it was possible to see big changes in behavior between the tests and the race regarding the balance, without having brought any new features. We don’t know why all this happened on Friday , we still have to understand why and it happened to other riders too, but what happened to us was clear”.

A few words about the opponents could not be missing and, often, it is precisely on these occasions in which Marko offers considerations that make noise. And not a little. Aston Martin proved to be a nice surprise, so much so that Marko himself defined it as: “A third Red Bull on the podium together with Max and Sergio”. But Ferrari ended up under the magnifying glass of the former Austrian driver.

That the SF-23s are equipped with a large engine is there for all to see. The data available to the teams and insiders were eloquent, but this is exactly where Marko’s jab at the Prancing Horse stable arrived.

“Who will be our opponents this year? After one race it’s hard to say. There are many opponents. I also think Mercedes will improve over the course of the season. Ferrari has the more powerful engine, but what’s the point of having the more powerful engine if isn’t it reliable? But yes, the top speed is what it is and we have to deal with that”, concluded Marko.

