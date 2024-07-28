Sergio Perez continues to profess his determination to compete in the entire current Formula 1 season, but in a few hours the top brass at Red Bull Racing will meet to make a decision on his future: continue with him alongside Verstappen or drop him and focus on another driver to try to defend their lead in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Helmut Marko, always an excellent source of opinions and – sometimes – also news, announced yesterday evening on ServusTV that the top brass at Red Bull will meet on Monday, that is, tomorrow, to discuss the best way to continue the season with the specific aim of defending the lead in the Constructors’ World Championship.

“Sergio knows that to defend the Constructors’ Championship we need both our cars to be ahead of the McLarens, if possible. And that hasn’t been the case in the last few races,” said the Red Bull Racing consultant.

“Our goal for this weekend is to have the chance to win with both drivers and achieve success in the Constructors’ Championship. For this reason, on Monday we will meet to discuss the best way to do this.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

This implies that the Mexican driver’s future has reached a turning point: either receive confirmation, or take note of a dismissal that, race after race, becomes more and more likely. It seems unlikely that the jolt that arrived yesterday in the Qualifying of the Belgian Grand Prix will change the course of a season that up to now has been well below sufficiency.

In the event that Perez is sidelined, Red Bull Racing – specifically, Christian Horner – is inclined to bring Daniel Ricciardo back to Milton Keynes, a driver that the British manager has always liked and who he would like to team up with Max Verstappen again to try to obtain the Constructors’ title as well. If this were to be the case, Horner’s line would prevail, because Marko would prefer the promotion of Yuki Tsunoda, who has grown a lot over the last 2 years and is eager to test himself on the RB20 alongside the 3-time world champion.

In the meantime, Racing Bulls has decided to take precautions. As Motorsport.com had already anticipated, the team will test on July 31 at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. Or rather, it will be a day dedicated to the second filming day with Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda alternating at the wheel of the VCARB01. However, there will be a second car on the track, completely dedicated to Liam Lawson.

The Australian driver will have the entire day at his disposal at the wheel of an AlphaTauri – probably the AT03 – dressed in the Racing Bulls livery to get back into the swing of things with ground effect Formula 1 cars and be ready in case one of Ricciardo or Tsunoda leaves for Milton Keynes from the Dutch Grand Prix onwards.

Perez will have nothing else to do but win today, trying to convince Horner and the brand’s top brass with a last-ditch effort. The last resort really seems to have arrived, and it might not be enough.