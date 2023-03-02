The Milton Keynes-based team is back from a 2022 campaign in which its RB18 has had alternating phases where it suited one of the two drivers better.

At the start of the season, when the car suffered from understeer due to being overweight, these characteristics favored Perez more. But when the team reduced the car’s weight, it helped improve the front end into corner entry, tipping the tide decisively in Verstappen’s favour.

Since its drivers prefer things other than a car, one wondered whether certain handling characteristics of the RB19 would suit one of them better. But Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko said indications from pre-season testing were that the 2023 car could work out to suit both Perez and Verstappen.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Marko explained: “Last year we had a car with which Checo performed very well at the beginning. And, after developing it, Max has been more and more happy.”

“The difference is that Max loves a strong, biting front end. Checo is a little different. He wants a more docile car. But we seem to have found a solution that allows both riders to show their qualities.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking on the final day of testing in Bahrain, Perez confirmed that the direction he and Verstappen prefer for the RB19 is the same. “I think our goal is the same,” he said. “We want the same things, so he’s a good base at the moment.”

Driving styles

While Verstappen is known for being able to handle a nervous rear end best, it is clear that Red Bull have never deliberately designed the cars in his direction.

Conversely, Verstappen says the team has always produced cars with a strong front end and that he has simply learned to handle it.

“I don’t think it necessarily suits my driving style,” said the Dutchman. “As a driver, you have to adapt to what happens to you, and that’s what I did when I joined Red Bull as well.”

“The car has always been like this, to be honest. It had a good front end and I’ve never experienced a fast car with understeer in my life, in any category.”

“If they ask me: what’s your riding style? I couldn’t tell, because I always adapt as best I can to what happens to me. Sometimes it’s a little more difficult than others. But I think this is the key: you have to adapt, every year and on every track”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Speaking about his driving preferences in Bahrain last week, Perez said his problem wasn’t that he preferred an understeer car, but rather that Verstappen was better able to handle the more nervous rear end.

“I would say that there are few drivers who like understeer,” said the Mexican. “I think there aren’t many riders who like it.”

“So, from my point of view, compared to me Max is able to handle a less stable rear end. At the end of the day, we both want a good front end. It’s just a matter of understanding how stable the rear end can be. And certainly Max is been able to handle a less stiff rear end.”