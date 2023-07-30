Although the Mexican has never outpaced his team-mate, two-time defending champion Max Verstappen, he was just six points behind the Dutchman after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in late April.

But his form before the summer break was affected by a run of five consecutive exclusions from Q3.

This forced him to come back in the race even if, with the fastest car of 2023, he was no longer able to place behind Verstappen on the Sunday after the Miami GP, which was the fifth round on the calendar.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com’s sister publication Motorsport-Total.com, Marko said this difficult period has allowed Perez to wake up from his title “dream” and that this realization will now allow him to focus on improving his skills. its performance.

The Austrian also reiterated that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has ensured that Perez’s seat is not in danger, at least until he is in second place in the drivers’ championship.

Marko said: “We have a contract with Perez until the end of 2024. He is second in the world championship. What is the need to intervene?”.

“He has now woken up from his World Cup dream. Maybe this will help him focus again on delivering the best possible performance.”

Marko added that Verstappen remains underrated for his intelligence and that his prowess makes it impossible for Perez to surpass him in the championship.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Max is underrated,” Marko said. “He is an exceptional rider. Just look at the mental abilities he has. He even noticed on the radio when my cell phone rang! (During FP2 of the Spanish GP)”.

“He has such talent, such speed. And he’s at the top, nobody would cut a good figure next to him. Verstappen is a completely different yardstick.”

“That Perez should be within three-tenths of Max is a generous interpretation on our part. Sometimes it was more.”

“Perez is second in the world championship. It is not possible to do more for him. At the moment he is doing it.”

Then he added: “He does excellent races, he overtakes well. The problem is his mistakes in qualifying. This has always been his weak point.”

“Even on the occasion of our junior selections, in Estoril many years ago, Ricciardo and Perez were very young. We simulated qualifying laps and long runs. They were the fastest, but Perez was missing something in qualifying”.