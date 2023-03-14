The 2022 Formula 1 season saw an open confrontation between Red Bull and Ferrari, at least until the problems of the Red Bull forced the Maranello team to abandon their championship dreams.
From mid-season onwards, the Milton Keynes team seemed to have taken flight, while the Cavallino had had to deal with reliability failures and a … Continue reading
#Marko #Ferrari #degradation #worsened
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, the classic that can define everything in Spain: time and TV
The Spotify Camp Nou will be the scene of a classic with decisive overtones in the fight for the conquest...
Leave a Reply