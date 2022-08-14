With Formula 1 stopped, intent on observing the three weeks of summer break, the usual Helmut Marko is breaking the quiet of a hot August dedicated to traveling for the holidays.

The super consultant of the Red Bull Racing team has never been trivial, especially in his statements. Whenever he decides to answer questions, he is sure the result is disruptive. And it also happened on this occasion in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

Marko touched on various points. First of all, the performance duel between Ferrari and the Milton Keynes team. The F1-75s have often given the feeling of having something more than the RB18 in terms of performance, but the former Austrian driver does not think so at all.

“Ferrari slightly stronger than us? I don’t see it that way. We have always been on par with Ferrari, except in Barcelona. Often it was the form of the day that decided who had the advantage, apart from strategic or technical problems, which with us they are much less frequent. It is only on the single lap, on the flying lap, that we could have a slight gap from them “.

“Leclerc has signed as many pole positions, as many as our victories in the season. The pole position doesn’t say much. When you are in the race and you can overtake it is no longer such an important criterion. Only on tracks like Monte-Carlo or Singapore’s story is different. “

Marko gave some examples to support his thesis. First of all that of Le Castellet, a race in which – however – Charles Leclerc did not reach the finish line due to an error that forced him to retire while he was leading the race.

“The important thing is that we can go fast in the race without overloading the tires, without stressing them too much. And I must say that I do not agree at all with the fact that Ferrari is superior to us. At Le Castellet Max was faster in the race. . If you do 10 laps and are less than a second behind you, it means that you are faster. The RB18 was the fastest car in the race. “

“Over the course of the season it has been a heads up. It depends on the form of the day and the updates. They always have a particular effect for a race or two, but even these have not created significant shifts in performance,” concluded Marko.