Red Bull Racing has completed a perfect half-season, winning all the Formula 1 grands prix of 2023 to date. A domain within a domain, with Max Verstappen capable of winning 11 out of 13 races and leaving the remaining two to his teammate Sergio Perez and opponents tens of seconds away.

The RB19 proved to be the perfect car right from the winter tests held in Bahrain, in Sakhir, also home to the first grand prix of the year. Three days where it seemed clear to everyone not so much who was the team to beat, but how far ahead of the others they could do it.

The script seen in Sakhir was repeated 13 times and, not paying for all this, Red Bull presented itself at the last events before the August break with important innovations: an evolution of the RB19 which gave the single-seaters entrusted to Verstappen and Perez even more margin on opponents.

At the end of the Belgian Grand Prix, which ended with a one-two finish with no right of reply for the opponents, Helmut Marko used frank words, which capture the current situation well, but which will certainly have made the teams that are fighting to get nervous in the deepest establish himself as the second force of the season. We are talking about Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin and, the latest addition, McLaren too.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“I never expected to have such an advantage over Ferrari and Mercedes. Absolutely. We just developed our car and we’re honestly surprised that the others haven’t done a good job,” the Red Bull Racing super-adviser said on the track. which rises in the Ardennes.

“Both Mercedes and Ferrari haven’t taken a single step forward. That’s why we’re so far ahead of them right now. Behind us, our first rival is constantly changing. One time it’s Ferrari, another it’s McLaren and yet another is Aston Martin or Mercedes”.

Marko, just to be even clearer, also declared that the current situation is perfect for the Milton Keynes team, because it allows the engineers to devote much more resources to next year’s single-seater to continue a dominance that, to date, seems unchallengeable at least in the coming months.

“Clearly all this gives us an advantage for next season, which we dedicate to the 2024 car. We don’t have to use all our resources for this year’s car,” concluded the Austrian ex-driver.