Speculation about the possibility of this “dream team” exploded during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when it emerged that earlier in the year Hamilton’s father Anthony had suggested to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to contact the seven-time world champion.

Horner reportedly tried to contact Hamilton for an informal chat, but the message never arrived because he had been using an old cell phone number.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has committed to a new two-year contract with Mercedes and his attention is turned to trying to help the German manufacturer return to the top of F1.

But while fans may be intrigued by the potential of a Hamilton-Verstappen line-up, Red Bull brass have never seemed particularly enthusiastic about the idea.

And Helmut Marko, who has always played a key role in the Milton Keynes team’s driver decisions, says there are two factors that rule out the possibility of the pair ever racing with his team.

When asked by Motorsport.com about Hamilton’s story, Marko said: “Christian informed me and showed me the message he received, but I told him: ‘Hamilton and Max, it doesn’t work’.”

“There was too much action and, how to say, in 2021, tension. And on the other hand, we can’t afford to have the two most expensive drivers in one team. It will never happen. So I told Christian: ‘Don’t let it go. speaks'”.

Although Hamilton’s future with Mercedes was not finalized until the end of August, he made it clear that he had never questioned his commitment to staying with the team that gave him six victories.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether during contract negotiations with Mercedes he ever thought about retiring or moving elsewhere, he replied: “No, not when we were in negotiations.”

“I have faith that we will get there. We have already been here as a team and even though we have more and more new people, we still have great values ​​and I see a great concentration in everyone.”

“We have very good conversations with everyone at the factory, to make sure the right changes and decisions are made, but it’s also easy for things to go the wrong way.”

“I think this year they thought the foundations were good, but that wasn’t the case. That’s why I was frustrated in February because they hadn’t made the changes I asked for.”

“But with the changes we are making, I hope we will be right. But I think we have no idea what they will do at Red Bull.”