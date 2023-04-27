An era in AlphaTauri ends. Franz Tost entered the Faenza headquarters on 2 January 2006, the first day of Toro Rosso’s activity, the first name decided by Red Bull after the purchase of Minardi.

The decision to bet on Tost had been made by Helmut Marko, special adviser to Red Bull Racing since the beginning of 2005 and linked by a great friendship to the boss of the Austrian group, Dietrich Mateschitz. For the following eighteen years Tost remained at the helm of the team, going through difficult moments (like the current one) and triumphal days, above all the double success in the Italian Grand Prix in 2008 and 2020.

Franz Tost, AlphaTauri team principal, with Helmut Marko and Nyck De Vries Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The goal of Toro Rosso, which became AlphaTauri in 2020, has always been very clear. Beyond the results obtained on the track, over the years the main target has always been to test the young people from the Red Bull Junior Team (the program managed by Marko) to allow the main team to be able to draw their own drivers from the nursery without the need to go to the market.

Eighteen years of great stability, perfectly aligned with Tost’s lifestyle: wake up at 5 in the morning, two glasses of water, run eight kilometers and arrive at the Faenza headquarters at 07:30 sharp.

Everything worked very well for three decades. The first gem of the Marko-Tost tandem was Sebastian Vettel, a triumphal turning point for the project, and even if with less striking results, the positive streak continued with Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat, Alexander Albon, Pierre Gasly, to then return to absolute levels with Max Verstappen.

Then something jammed, not so much in Faenza as in the management of the nursery. The wrong choices made by Marko in recent years have not allowed to have in Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri that flow of quality young people that had been the leitmotif of the team, to the point that Red Bull itself had to go on the market to be able to ensure Sergio Perez.

Last year then came the sad news of Mateschitz’s passing, which put an end to direct and personal relationships, as well as the possibility of being able to make decisions of great importance with a phone call.

The departure of Tost, who will maintain contact with the team in 2024 as a consultant after the end of his operational duties at the end of the season, seems as much the first act of a process destined to change the Red Bull Racing universe in no small way we have seen for the past eighteen years.

Franz, as he is called by everyone in the team, has always been a man of Marko, a loyal and therefore untouchable. The guideline that he brought to the relay with Laurent Mekies doesn’t seem to be a choice of the super-consultant, but rather a decision that came from the new uptown headquarters in Salzburg.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the latest talent launched by Helmut Marko Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In the official announcement that arrived yesterday from the AlphaTauri press office, a statement by Oliver Mintzlaff, new head of sports projects and member of the Red Bull board of directors, appears for the first time.

And it’s not just Mekies’ arrival that’s made headlines. Surprisingly, the team’s organization chart will see a managing director at the top, as is now the practice in the big teams, a role assigned to Peter Bayer, former Formula 1 Executive Director and FIA General Secretary for Sport. It is clear that the team’s future will be structured with an organization chart in line with the times, and above all in line with Mintzlaff’s vision.

There are not a few in the paddock who argue that the next step will be the conclusion of the long consultancy relationship with Marko, who turns eighty today. It’s not just a matter of age, but also of long-term vision. The very special relationship that Marko had with Mateschitz guaranteed him a role of free hitter for twenty years that is no longer foreseen in company standards today. Right now the Austrian consultant doesn’t have much to put on the plate.

The situation of AlphaTauri is not the best, both financially and sportingly, and since 2014 (the year in which Verstappen joined the Red Bull world) even the choices and management of the nursery have not been up to par with the past . Up until last year, Mateschitz’s okay was enough for Marko to be able to carry on with his work, not anymore today.