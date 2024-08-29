by VALERIO BARRETTA

Antonelli towards his debut

As is known, Monza will host Andrea Kimi’s debut in a Formula 1 race weekend Antonelli. Logically, the Italian public can’t wait to see the debut of the Bolognese, scheduled for FP1: it will be an interesting test from a mental point of view, because the Prema driver must not fall into the temptation of showing more than what the team asks of him.

In short, the pressure will be the biggest obstacle for the newly-adult, who to withstand the impact will rely on his character and above all on his talent. That talent that even one of the most experienced men in the paddock, Helmut Marko, recognizes in him.

Marko’s words

“Antonelli was not on our radar. He drove for Tony Kart, who in the past collaborated with Ferrari. Ferrari didn’t take him and he was the first choice. Then it was Mercedes who hired him“, this is the Austrian’s comment on the podcast Inside Line F1. “Antonelli has done many tests with a Formula 1 car. If someone has the talent and the team is brave enough to launch it, it can work.we have demonstrated it with us with Max. And I think that is the right approach“.

“If someone is growing up, it doesn’t matter how old they are. If he has the talent, he should be put in the car. Surely, Mercedes will have been helped in making this decision by how the choice to launch Verstappen went“.