AlphaTauri returns home from the Monte-Carlo weekend with zero points scored, but a confidence boost from the good performances shown throughout the weekend.

This time both Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck De Vries have given comforting signals to those who, like Helmut Marko, are in charge of supervising and judging their performances.

Tsunoda found himself in ninth position until a few laps from the end, when the brakes of his AT04 abandoned him and made him lose the possibility of finishing in the points. Nyck De Vries, on the other hand, was able to get performances much closer to his teammate than in the first 5 outings of the season.

A race that for AlphaTauri will have to be a stimulus to fix the brake problems that deprived the Japanese of important points also in view of the Constructors’ World Championship. For pilots, on the other hand, to understand what is the standard required to hold on to their seat.

“This has been by far the best weekend for De Vries since he has been racing in AlphaTauri,” Marko told Motorsport.com. “Nyck has been much closer to Yuki than we’ve seen in previous races. That’s what I want to see from him.”

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Yuki was also very good, until the brake problems came back. This is a problem that needs to be solved by the team, because brake problems occur often.”

Although De Vries was able to deliver a more convincing performance than the previous 5 and be closer to Tsunoda, Marko still expects more from him.

“Of course we expect more. We were thinking of bringing someone with some experience to the team to challenge Yuki. But it hasn’t happened yet, so this is the most important thing.”

The Red Bull super-adviser and key figure in the Red Bull Academy’s young driver management also said De Vries has no deadline to show his potential, although Motorsport.com sources have claimed this several times over the past few weeks. weeks.

Marko denies it, but only on the date. It is certain that Nyck is under observation and that the Austrian may not have too many scruples if the situation does not improve over the next few weeks.

“There is no deadline for Nyck. We just observe and watch the performance. When we have to act, then we will act. At the moment we don’t do anything.”