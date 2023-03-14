AlphaTauri for sale. Indeed not. “The investors will decide.” “No, it will stay in the family.” In just a few weeks, the Faenza team had to go through opposite phases of an affair which, at least at the beginning, seemed to have several truths in itself. Yet everything seems to fit into an oxymoron of statements which, stretched out on an imaginary time line, would probably lead even the most sensible to the threshold of madness.

Not so much time has passed since the shocking article by Auto Motor und Sport, the one in which the Red Bull group’s intention to sell AlphaTauri was revealed. And yet, after a few first openings – moreover by Helmut Marko, his phrase “The investors will decide – only dry denials have arrived.

First of all those of Franz Tost. One line was enough for the AlphaTauri team principal to silence the too many drafts deriving from Germany and rediscover a status quo, a serenity necessary to deal with the sporting aspect (which certainly, at least for now, does not make you smile).

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Helmut Marko returned to the story linked to the Italian team and, as always, gave an overview that was interesting to interpret, but also different from the one feared shortly after the publication of the first article on the hypothetical sale of the team from part of AMuS.

“It is true that AlphaTauri’s 9th place in the Constructors’ World Championship is not up to par. This means that an improvement is needed. It is also true that AlphaTauri’s financial commitment is too high, i.e. the losses. This means that we have to do something also on the front of sponsors, revenue”.

“During this process, of course, we also discussed the possibilities. But it was always very clear that AlphaTauri would remain in-house. This is an important part of our youth work. The author of the article (by AMuS, ed) has once again put together apples, pears and whatever else he knows and has used a lot of imagination to interpret something”.

“You have analyzed and, as mentioned, neither the sporting nor the financial performances meet Red Bull’s standards. So we have to do something to change the situation. It is obvious that we are evaluating various options, including with England.”

“AlphaTauri already has over 100 employees in England. It’s a split between Italy and England because it’s much easier to find employees in England. But even the idea that the whole team moves there immediately is an over-interpretation.”

Moving on to the sporting sphere, it is clear how the team has regressed quite a bit in 2022 and is following the same tracks at the start of the season.

“The maximum target would be fifth place, but anything between sixth and seventh in the Constructors is acceptable,” said Marko. “Regarding Franz Tost, we spoke to him. A clear procedure was agreed with him on how things will happen during this season.”

Finally, Marko also talked about Nyck De Vries’ debut race on the AT04 at Sakhir. Pierre Gasly’s replacement struggled a lot, failing to guarantee the same standards – high, but also thanks to the conformation of the Monza track and the characteristics of the FW44 – offered in the first race of his career in Formula 1 held last year at the Gran Italy Award.

“Even though he is a rookie, Nyck de Vries has a huge wealth of experience because he has worked with Mercedes and has driven almost all Mercedes cars or customer cars as third driver or reserve driver. As a result, his know- how and its standards were high too. But this is AlphaTauri, it’s not Mercedes. It’s not comparable in terms of budget and strength.”

“There have been many positive things, but in the meantime he has also realized that this is a different team. I think right now he has to evaluate his performance, because in sector 1 he was at the same level as Yuki Tsunoda, but in sector 2 he lost too much, and he also lost too much in the race. For this reason he has to improve his performance”.