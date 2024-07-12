by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull in crisis? Marko’s admission

For weeks now, the paddock has been saying that Red Bull is no longer the best car on the grid. Even in Milton Keynes they agree: it would be a position that could be interpreted as a release of pressure on the other teams, if for example team principal Chris Horner had supported it; but it is supported by Helmut Markwho never let himself be asked twice in provoking his opponents and reaffirming the superiority of his car. We must therefore believe him when he claims that the technical situation in Milton Keynes is difficult, and that Only Max Verstappen is “holding the show”.

Marko’s words

“We are in trouble at the moment. We don’t have the fastest car, but we have Max and that makes the differenceWe have to recover, Since McLaren updated in Miami it is the most competitive car: it’s fast everywhere and in all conditions, and now Mercedes seems to have caught up with it“, these are the words of the Austrian at GrandPrix 247. “As a power unit, Ferrari seems to be the best. Our engine doesn’t change the cards on the table, but the problem is the chassis: it takes time to find the right set-up and we are not fast with every tyre. For example, at Silverstone we struggled with the medium and a lot with the soft“.

“We will bring an update and hopefully this development will go well, so that we can be competitive. At the moment we are at a disadvantage and we have some problems. But we have been fortunate enough to be able to extend the gap in the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.“.

Red Bull Updates

In Hungary, Red Bull, as he pointed out by the way Marko, will bring other new features that will complement those from Silverstone. The weekend in Great Britain was not linear in terms of weather, but the team will work on the data to make the most of the updates and get the RB20 back up to speed with the competition.