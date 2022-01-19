With the advent of Liberty Media in 2017, the American organization had called Ellie Norman to deal with of communication and marketing of Formula 1. After a career spent between Honda Motor Europe as head of communications and Virgin Media as manager of advertising and sponsorship, Norman joined the Circus in August 2017, dealing with all the communication and marketing areas of the category, and among the most successful initiatives the campaign can be pinned to the chest #WeRaceAsOne promoted to enhance the concepts of inclusiveness, sustainability and community.

After four and a half years in Formula 1, Ellie Norman has decided to leave their role, as reported by the specialized publication AdWeek. The position will be temporarily covered by Sacha Woodward Hill, a member of the F1 board of directors and general adviser, until a figure capable of replacing the outgoing manager is identified. Stefano Domenicali recently paid tribute to Norman’s work: “Under Ellie’s leadership we have modernized the Formula 1 approach to engaging new fans, and this has led to a strong growth in the number of fans around the world ”.