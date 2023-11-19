The Vegas, Nevada.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez made history with Red Bull Racing in Formula One. At the event held in Las Vegas was consecrated world runner-up of the Great Circus by leaving no opportunity Lewis Hamiltonits closest competitor, to take away that prestige.

In the penultimate race of the 2023 season he mexican pilot celebrated an amazing feat that also allows the energy drink team to celebrate, for the first time, the drivers’ championship and runner-up in the mother of the motoring.

Despite the back and forth, Sergio Perez Mendoza will conclude the year of activities as the second best driver in 2023. The pressure was never greater than ‘Checo’ Pérez. Criticism never defeated him and he set an example by not throwing in the towel despite experiencing a campaign full of ups and downs.

“It’s something special for me, but the most important thing about my season is that we have had very high moments, and other very low ones, many would have thrown in the towel because they were very hard moments with one of the most dominant cars in history,” he told the press.

Sergio Pérez finished third in Las Vegas

Twitter Sergio Pérez

«It just got out of hand, I couldn’t find the set up, the direction, we got lost for many races. It has not been easy to get here and it was very important to never give up as a team,” added the emblematic Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez.

Next week will be the last time we will see him run in his RB19 to Sergio Michel ‘Checo’ Pérez Mendoza in this periodization of the Formula One. It will start the engine to roll on the asphalt of Yas Marinain it Abu Dhabi Grand Prixin United Arab Emirates.

Sergio Pérez with Verstappen and Leclerc

Twitter Max Verstappen

The competition was scheduled for the weekend from Friday, November 24 to Sunday, the 26th of this month. The event in the country of Middle East It will begin at 07:00 a.m. (Mexico time), 06:00 a.m. (Culiacan time).

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.