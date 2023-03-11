Year after year, the calendar is continuing to expand with more and more races. Initially, 24 rounds were scheduled for this season, from the beginning of March until late November, but the impossibility of racing in China in mid-April brought the total down to 23 Grands Prix.

Also thanks to the recent pandemic, which had made procedures more complex by having to comply with stringent health protocols, the last few years have proved to be extremely heavy for the personnel not only on the track, but also in the factory, who work tirelessly to improve cars in the shortest possible time.

A waste of energy that is difficult to sustain in the long term, between continental and intercontinental journeys, without forgetting the on-site travel and the endless working hours during the race weekends.

Although the Federation and Formula 1 have tried to intervene in 2022 by extending the curfew on weekends to make life easier for the mechanics and engineers who work on the track, the fact remains that the challenge still remains difficult.

Until the beginning of 2023, team personnel had only one mandatory break available during the year: two weeks in which to suspend activities between July and/or August, depending on the commitments on the calendar. As in past championships, given that the race will run until the last week of July, this year the insiders will be able to enjoy the 14 days of rest in August, before returning to the track at the end of the same month in Holland.

From that moment on, it will be a real tour de force for the teams, given that ten appointments will be scheduled in less than three months, in order to conclude the championship by the end of November.

Alfa Romeo mechanics on the starting grid Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Furthermore, many stages will be held overseas, from Japan to the United States, such as in Las Vegas, with time differences that will cause the staff to face jet lag problems.

To respond to such a long and physically and mentally demanding season, at the last meeting of the F1 Commission it was decided to introduce a second mandatory stop, in this case in winter, in order to impose a period for the teams in which to suspend the activity. In fact, although all the stables guaranteed their staff a holiday period during the Christmas holidays, until the beginning of 2023 the sporting regulations did not provide for any rules that forced the teams to close.

“Many of us Team Principals would like to repeat what we already do in the summer break, at least starting from Christmas until the new year, for two weeks. Of course we can still discuss it, but there was a positive indication for people’s well-being,” explained Toto Wolff last October.

After several meetings, a meeting point has finally been reached, with the teams having to pause factory activities for nine consecutive days starting next December 24, with the break ending in the first days of the new year .

This forced closure period will apply to all departments of the team, including the sector dedicated to the design and development of the Power Unit.