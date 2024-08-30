F1 Manager 2024 It’s finally available and has a lot of features that make it the best chapter of those released so far, earning the first place on the starting grid.

Pole roles

The developers of Frontier Developments they have arrived at the third iteration of their F1 Manager, which will allow you to take on the role of a Team Principal, that is, the person who has the role of managing the drivers, the development of the cars and above all also the other figures present within the Formula 1 team.

The developers for F1 Manager 2024 have also opted for a sort of “A winning team doesn’t change”, especially when it comes to starting the game, which features the same video and the same identical presentation. Even the start menu and the way the user interface is laid out are unchanged from the previous games. This could be great, especially if you’re used to the UI from previous games, as it hardly seems like a “lack of imagination” to us.

The main game mode is the Careerwhich will allow you to choose between the 10 teams currently present in Formula 1, but also create one from scratch. This could also be a nice way to insert Andretti as the eleventh team. Also, if you decide to buy the Deluxe Edition of F1 Manager 2024, you will also have access to the classic liveries.

But how do you fight for victory? You will have to pay attention to multiple factors regarding team management. In fact, there will also be the programs for the “young talents” like the Red Bull Driver Academywhich works a bit like a nursery to grow the champions of the future and choose the one you think is right he has what it takes to replace Max Verstappenfor example.

A new element of F1 Manager 2024 is the “mentality” of the pilots and the staff that we will manage. You will therefore also have to account for the happiness, satisfaction and interpersonal relationships within the team. At first this system may overload you with information, but it would be a fatal mistake to ignore these factors, as they could lead to abandonment of the people who are most dissatisfied or least happy to work with you. It must also be said that the information is quite simple to understand. Obviously having some results on the track will give a boost to general morale, and to a possible improvement in the staff statistics. Having high morale also pushes you to give your best during the race weekends, so you understand that it is a very important loopand which should absolutely not be underestimated.

Research and development

One of the most important aspects of F1 Manager 2024 is the development of the various components of the car, as it also happens in the real counterpart. Choosing the right modifications makes the difference between being a mid-grid car, and being one chasing podiums. A bit like what happened with McLaren before the summer break.

In addition to that, you also need to take into account the tires of the car, which will have to be changed regularly, as well as other components such as the motor and the others, indispensable to always be able to perform at your best. Not only that, changing the element right before the race weekend can give you important advantages, so study the calendar carefully before making any changes. Not only that, now having a flat tire happens more often, as well as fights between cars on the track, which could lead to any contactsand then safety car. And it is precisely under the safety car that serious damage can occur to the car. An example? The cars can overheat and therefore damage the engine.

It can’t be perfect

In short, we can say that F1 Manager 2024 is a game that focuses a lot on realism, but this does not mean that it is the perfect management game. There are still some details to improve. For example: even though the developers have finally added bits of radio conversation that will let you know when your tires are worn out, for example, unfortunately sometimes you will hear this even when your tires are in great condition. A small problem, of course, but one we couldn’t help but mention.

From a graphical point of view, F1 Manager 2024 unfortunately still makes heavy use of motion blurwhich could be annoying especially when using certain views for the race. Also regarding the graphic aspect of the game, not much has changed, even if some improvements have been made solved some problems that came directly from the other chapters, such as the Monaco tunnel that will no longer have rain inside it. It must also be said that the developers have added the possibility of simulating race weekends, but the result will be determined only and exclusively by the your staff statisticsdrivers included, so if you have a low grid team, you will never cross the finish line first.

Obviously this is a game that speaks to hardcore Formula 1 fans, but the tutorial manages to make even the most basic aspects better understood. So if you are a fan of motorsport or management games, then this is the right path.

