Good news for all Formula 1 fans: today, in fact, Instant Gaming he put the brand new F1 Manager 2024 for PC on offer with a great 10% discount% compared to the suggested list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this address.
F1 Manager 2024 is available in PC version on offer on Instant Gaming for only 31.71 euros (25.99 euros + VAT), compared to the 35 euros of the list price. For those interested, the Deluxe version of the game at only 36.59 euros (29.99 euros + VAT). We remind you that in both cases it is the Steam version of the gamewhich is why we recommend that you first download the Steam client to launch the title correctly.
Towards victory
In F1 Manager 2024 you will have the opportunity to take the reins of your team, leading it to triumph, choosing between the 10 respective builders of Formula 1. One of the most appreciated and significant innovations also consists in the possibility of build a truly original teambeing able to completely customize each of its elements, from livery from single-seaters up to the racing suits of the pilots.
Excellent opportunity to scouting new talents coming from the roses of the Formula 2 And Formula 3thus discovering the new pilots of the future. Everything is made even more realistic by the mechanical failureswhich may potentially occur during the Grand Prix.
