Frontier Developments has announced F1 Manager 2024 will release this summer.

The third entry to the annual management series will introduce the new Create A Team mode, which allows players to create their own team with whichever drivers they want.

This marks the first time in the series that players have been given this degree of freedom, and it is up to players to “create and lead their own custom team to victory, building a legacy alongside the sport's greatest names as they orchestrate their ascent to the top of the podium,” Frontier says in its announcement.



F1® Manager 24 | Announce Trailer (PEGI)





F1 Manager 2024 announce trailer

There'll also be a new mentality system for drivers and staff, which Frontier says will bring “individual personalities [of team members] and demands to the fore as players aim to main their team's motivations. Players will have to juggle this, car designs, talent, and sponsorship opportunities. The game's “enhanced AI” will give players a challenge “both on and off the track, “according to Frontier, with an “underlying threat of drivers and staff being poached” which'll keep things competitive.

Frontier is also boasting “improved racing behaviors” and “new strategic perspectives” players can use during races to help make decisions. Race Replay, which was added in predecessor F1 Manager 2023, will return to see if players can do better than real race results. For those who want to get stuck in straight away, official F1 teams will be available in Career mode.

F1 Manager 2024 is currently planned to release this summer on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will be released digitally for £29.99 / $34.99 / €34.99, although there's no word yet on whether there'll be a physical release. More information is expected to be revealed during Frontier's newly established monthly showcases.

Frontier said F1 Manager 2023 failed to meet sales expectations, which contributed to layoffs announced in October 2023. In our F1 Manager 2023 review, Henry Stockdale said the game “isn't the leap forward I expected for” but thought Race Replays “expand the existing premise meaningfully”.