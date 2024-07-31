F1 Manager in its second edition

F1 Manager replica. After its debut last season, the official Formula 1 racing simulation videogame has been available to fans since July 23 on PC and consoles and is already sparking discussion about its strengths and weaknesses that developers are gradually fixing with specific corrections.

Also this year the driver with the highest value is Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, who last year had a value of 91, now has a overall of 92 and has extended his lead over the pair composed of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton“still” at 90. Charles Leclerc remains fourth in the standings at 89, Carlos Sainz rises to fifth place (tied with Lando Norris), Sergio Perez drops from fifth to eighth place. Oscar Piastri, who had started 2023 in the last positions (value of 76) is already in tenth place tied with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

The values ​​of the pilots

In this table the value of the 2024 drivers.

Pos. Pilot Value 1 M.Verstappen ninety two 2 F. Alonso 90 3 L.Hamilton 90 4 C. Leclerc 89 5 L.Norris 88 6 C.Sainz 88 7 G.Russell 87 8 S. Perez 86 9 V. Bottas 85 10 P.Gasly 84 11 E.Ocon 84 12 O. Plates 84 13 A. Albon 83 14 N. Hulkenberg 83 15 Y.Tsunoda 83 16 D.Ricciardo 82 17 L. Stroll 82 18 K.Magnussen 81 19 G.Zhou 80 20 L. Sargeant 78

Each value is the average of nine ratings, made on steering, braking, reflexes, control, fluidity, adaptability, overtaking, defending and precision. Verstappen is the best in four of these nine (steering, braking, overtaking and defending), Norris is the best in control and fluidity, Russell in adaptability. Surprisingly, Bottas and Ocon are the best in precision and Perez in reflexes.