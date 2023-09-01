Frontier Developments has released a new update for F1 Manager 2023precisely theupdate 1.07 (categorized as 1,007 on PS5). The patch was made to address a specific issue, reverting the game to version 1.5, released earlier this month. The developers have defined this patch as 1.7 and the full patch notes can be found below:
- Fixed an issue where Car Parts Research and Design projects were not generating the appropriate amount of experience gain when cursors were moved.
This review will only address the above, all other changes from patch 1.6 will remain and will work with existing saves, so there’s no need to restart your career.
The team concludes the F1 Manager 2023 patch notes by writing: “We are investigating further on this issue and we will have more news about it soon. Thank you for your continued feedback and support!”
F1 Manager 2023, continue the race
F1 Manager 2023 is available from July 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It features 23 races, 6 Sprint events, new cars, new circuits (including the track on the Las Vegas Strip), new drivers, new challenges and more.
It is a management game in which we have to manage our F1 team in every aspect: we will have to face tests, qualifying, live races with television style and ensure the best performances from drivers, team and single-seaters.
