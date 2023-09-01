Frontier Developments has released a new update for F1 Manager 2023precisely theupdate 1.07 (categorized as 1,007 on PS5). The patch was made to address a specific issue, reverting the game to version 1.5, released earlier this month. The developers have defined this patch as 1.7 and the full patch notes can be found below:

Fixed an issue where Car Parts Research and Design projects were not generating the appropriate amount of experience gain when cursors were moved.

This review will only address the above, all other changes from patch 1.6 will remain and will work with existing saves, so there’s no need to restart your career.

The team concludes the F1 Manager 2023 patch notes by writing: “We are investigating further on this issue and we will have more news about it soon. Thank you for your continued feedback and support!”