The release date

There is a new date to mark with a red circle on the calendar for fans of Formula 1 and videogames: it is the July 31stthe day when the new game of the managerial ‘saga’ inaugurated last year by Formula 1. In fact, from today it will be possible to place a pre-order of F1 Manager 2023which will be released at the end of next month, just before the Circus’ summer break.

Lots of news

The developers of the Frontier game have also released another trailer showing the gameplay of the anticipated game and shared more details on the main new features that you will be able to experience compared to the very first edition of the acclaimed manager.

In fact, F1 Manager 2023 brings with it a series of rather interesting developments for players: among these there is one extended simulation of the F2 and F3 seriesL’addition of a sports director it’s a new Race Replay mode. This last game option perhaps represents the main novelty compared to the past and will offer players the opportunity to test themselves in two ways: the ‘Starting grid’ option, which allows you to tackle a race challenging the real conditions of the track in the real GPs of the 2023 season, and the ‘Race Moments’ option, which allows you to jump into the action in the middle of the race at a crucial and decisive moment, trying to achieve a certain goal.

The advantages of pre-ordering

F1 Manager 2023 will go on sale digitally starting July 31st on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as physically and digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. All pre-orders will receive three exclusive ‘bonus’ Race Moments – including one for the Las Vegas circuit – while the Deluxe Edition will allow fans to log into the game four days early and get 12 unique bonus scenarios.