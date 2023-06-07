A new one comes from Frontier gameplay trailers For F1 Manager 2023which also carries one release date precise for the new manager game focused on the official license of Formula 1: it will be available from July 31, 2023.

After the announcement, therefore, there is also a definitive release date for the game, which presents itself as an all-round evolution of the previous chapter.

The structure remains essentially the same, but with several evolutions applied as well as a general update of the licenses.

Between novelty we also find the F2 and F3 series, as well as some specific additions to the simulation, such as the figure of the sports director and other game modes such as the Race Replay. With the latter it is possible to follow entire races starting from the starting grid, or to face specific “scenarios” to be completed, trying to resolve particularly difficult moments of a race.

The new Formula 1 management simulation officially licensed by Frontier will therefore arrive on July 31, 2023, we see something about it in this new gameplay trailer.