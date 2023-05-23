F1 Manager 2023 was officially announced by Frontier Developments, complete with trailerdetails and window of exit: the new edition of the managerial will be available during this summer on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

With twenty-three races, six Sprint events, new single-seaters, new drivers, new challenges and new circuits, including the urban one in Las Vegas, F1 Manager 2023 aims decisively to reverse the course of the franchise after the flop of F1 Manager 2022, going to enrich and improve the experience in different ways.

In fact, we will have total control of ours Formula One teamwith advanced management features, spectacular races, a simulation gameplay and a brand new mode in which we will be able to rewrite some of the key moments of the last official season.

We will start our career as a manager determined to make a name for himself in the business and will be able to manage all aspects of the business, from people to vehicle development, from the factory to the pits, all the way to the starting grid and participating in first person at the race weekend.

“Participate personally in the race weekend. Accompany your riders in the various stages, from free practice to qualifying, refining your strategy before race day. Every decision is your responsibility. Every mistake will be your responsibility”, reads the official synopsis.

“F1 Manager 2023’s realistic TV-style graphics are at the heart of every exciting race weekend, where the on-track action is more dynamic than ever. Trajectories, overtaking, duels and crashes have been optimized for extra drama and realism .”