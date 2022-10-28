The developers of Frontier they announced that the post-launch support from F1 Manager 2022 it will end with the launch of the next patch, therefore only two months after the launch of the game on PC and consoles, with the studio focusing its efforts “completely on new projects”.

The decision was made, according to what was communicated by the studio, to “ensure that the next projects linked to the F1 Manager brand realize their potential”. As we know Frontier got a license to make 4 management games based on Formula 1.

A sensible goal under normal conditions, i.e. after a long-lasting and comprehensive support, but in the case of F1 Manager 2022 we are talking about a game released at the end of August and still plagued by numerous bugs and gameplay mechanics to be reviewed, as can also be seen from the Steam reviews of the game.

“The next update for F1 Manager 2022 will be the last significant update in response to player feedback or suggested changes and additions,” reads Frontier’s Reddit post.

“Any other updates that follow will be a minor patch that will not make any significant gameplay changes. To ensure that upcoming F1 Manager projects fulfill their potential and meet the expectations of both our team and the community, the dev team’s focus must fully move on to projects after F1 Manager 2022 after this upcoming update. ”

As expected, the players did not welcome the news and they are harshly criticizing the work of the Frontier team on social media and in the official F1 Manager 2022 subreddit. Many users say they will not buy the next game in the series, while others are already trying to get a refund from their referral platform.

F1 Manager 2022 was released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S on 25 August. In our Frontier managerial review we state:

“The expectations for the new F1 management were high, but they were only partially met. F1 Manager 2022 is a good starting point to work on (the developer has acquired a four-year license), but still very immature in content, especially for as regards the more strictly managerial part. “