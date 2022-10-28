Frontier announced that it will discontinue post-launch support for F1 Manager 2022 less than two months after its launch.

Released at the end of August, as the first of four games included in the F1 license obtained by Frontier, F1 Manager 2022 will receive a final update with new features and fixes, but will subsequently no longer have studio support. Frontier will focus on the next game, “to ensure future F1 Manager projects reach their potential,” which means that many of the issues reported by players may remain unsolved.

F1 Manager 2022 has received a lot of praise from both critics and gamers, but there are still several corners to iron out and now players who bought it in August find that many of the reported issues may not even be corrected.

Frontier has decided that it will not support F1 Manager 2022 in the long term to focus on future projects and in its official message, shared on Reddit, it informs that it will update teams, fix bugs and stop support for the game.

Source: VGC