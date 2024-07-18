The story between Kevin Magnussen and Haas will end at the end of the season: the American team has in fact announced that after 135 races together, the relationship with the Danish driver will end at the end of the 2024 championship.

This was the Dane’s second run with Haas, after being recalled in 2022 when the team broke contracts with Nikita Mazepin and his sponsor Uralkali on the eve of that season due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In fact, Magnussen had already left Haas at the end of 2020 when the team needed to find financial resources, but was then recalled at the last second right at the start of 2022.

Magnussen scored an impressive fifth place in the first race of the 2022 season, where his strong performances alongside then-teammate Mick Schumacher helped the German be replaced by compatriot Nico Hulkenberg for 2023.

Since then, however, Hulkenberg himself has overshadowed Magnussen, scoring nearly 75% of Haas’ 39 points and posting his best finish (twice, in the final two races of 2024) in that period.

Hulkenberg has opted to join Sauber/Audi for 2025, and with Ollie Bearman already signed up for a Haas seat next year, Magnussen’s exit was expected. Despite showing some progress from last year, the Dane has failed to impress at the start of this season, which has been complicated by a series of penalties that will keep him on the brink of a ban until at least the end of the year.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I would like to extend my thanks to everyone at Team Haas – I am proud to have raced for such a team over the past few years,” said Magnussen.

“I would especially like to thank Gene Haas for his commitment to me, especially for taking me back in 2022 when I thought, at that point at least, that my time in Formula 1 was over. I have had some great times with this team, memories that I will never forget.”

“I am looking forward to the next chapter of my racing career, but remain fully focused on giving my best for the remainder of 2024 with Haas.”

Magnussen’s exit mirrors that of Esteban Ocon at Alpine: the Frenchman, who is believed to be close to signing a deal to race for Haas from 2025, announced in early June that he had left his current team without a replacement being named.

While Magnussen’s news has paved the way for Haas to announce Ocon, it appears the latter has yet to formally sign a final contract with the team. Speaking about Magnussen, who began racing for Haas in 2017, the team’s second F1 season, team principal Ayao Komatsu said: “I would like to thank Kevin for everything he has given us as a team, both on and off the track.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“He has truly been a cornerstone of our line-up over the years. No one has driven more races for us and we have enjoyed some memorable moments together, not least a remarkable fifth place at the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix when Kevin returned to begin his second stint with the team.

“He wasn’t expecting to be driving a Formula 1 car that weekend, but he put in a fantastic performance that was a huge boost to the whole team and once again showcased his talent behind the wheel. There are still plenty of races to go this year, so I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve with Kevin as we push forward in the championship together.”

Komastu also hinted that, given “Kevin’s special relationship with the team,” Magnussen could still be offered a role to stay in line with Haas for the future, albeit not as a factory driver.

“I hope we can find a way to continue working together in some capacity. We hope to be able to define this in the near future, but his extensive experience in Formula 1 and his knowledge of our work operations are undoubtedly invaluable to our continued growth and development,” Komatsu added.