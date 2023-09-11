The first part of the season was certainly not easy for Kevin Magnussen, who had to face obvious difficulties in adapting to a car far from his preferences in terms of driving style. Already at the beginning of the season the Dane had noted some problems in extracting the most from the VF-23, especially on the flying lap, an aspect where teammate Nico Hulkenberg instead achieved some outstanding results, guaranteeing Haas top ten positions.

Up to now, only two points have been achieved for Magnussen, obtained with two tenths of place between Saudi Arabia, where he made a good comeback by beating Yuki Tsunoda at the end, and in Miami, probably his best race of the season in terms of speed in qualifying and aggressiveness in the race.

However, from that moment on the Dane was no longer able to return to the points, having to deal with results below expectations on both Saturday and Sunday, contributing to a situation in the standings that was anything but rosy for Haas. Nonetheless, the American team, aware of his potential and the critical points he is encountering during 2023, has nevertheless decided to renew his contract for the next championship.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Erik Junius

Difficulties that Magnussen tried to explain in depth, illustrating the differences compared to the past and why he struggles so much compared to his teammate in qualifying, who often manages to place the car in positions which then guarantee better opportunities in the race, as happened in Austria.

“I think I understand what it’s about. I can figure out what I need to do, but these are fine details. It’s very, very difficult to do. I think actually, I feel like if you look at the qualifying times and everything, I think the last two events were better. Maybe even three, starting from Hungary.”

The 2022 cars have contributed to rethinking the driving styles of the drivers, because with such low and rigid cars some aspects no longer worked as in the past. Added to this were the difficulties with the tyres: for example, last year several drivers complained about understeer in the center of the corner, which is why Pirelli intervened by changing the structure of its tyres. Although styles can vary in many details, there are generally two broad lines of thought: the “V” style and the “U” style.

Sebastian Vettel, for example, preferred the first style, with braking with the wheels as straight as possible and then quickly reopening the steering wheel and accelerator after a sharper steering phase. On the contrary, the “U” style is based on softer trajectories, with a gentler steering phase that accompanies braking. According to Magnussen, who prefers the “U” lines, with current tires it is complicated to combine the braking and rotation phases at the same time.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“It is not possible to combine much i [forze] G with these single-seaters. I think an important part is represented by the tyres. They don’t allow you to combine Gs, so you can’t do a lot of rotations and braking at the same time. You have to kind of “V” the curves. They are two different driving styles. With this year’s car, on our part, it is even more vulnerable”, explained the Haas driver, explaining how the two driving styles also differ in how the G forces on the tires are managed.

After so many years in Formula 1, being able to reinvent yourself is not easy, also because certain movements must be automatic. The more you think about it behind the wheel, the more complex it will be to extract the potential of the single-seater: “It has to be automatic. It’s like a golf swing. If you try to change your wrist angle a couple of degrees, say at this exact point in the swing, [molto rapidamente] the game is done”.

“It’s very difficult to regulate these things. It takes 10,000 hours and then you succeed. This is something that is so present in our central nervous system that it happens very automatically. It’s often best not to try too hard to change these things, but to find ways around them.”

Magnussen explained that he has tried to modify certain elements of the car to better suit his driving style, but certain aspects are difficult to correct: “I changed some things in the car, some simple ones, which helped me a lot. So that my driving style starts to work a little better. To allow me to ride more in a “V” shape and in a simpler way. I believe my style has worked for many years and I believe I am a driver capable of driving many different cars. I’ve driven sports cars, Indy cars, F1, all these things, and it’s always been easy for me to adapt. So I think this car is unstable right at the worst part of the curve,” added the Dane, recalling how over the years he has had the opportunity to drive numerous types of cars.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Erik Junius

Each year Haas rents the Ferrari simulator for a set number of days during the season, giving drivers the opportunity to become more familiar with the car and test the updates in advance. The problem is that not all drivers find the same confidence in the virtual world, which is why there are drivers, just like Magnussen, who prefer to test certain aspects directly on the track: “Yes [aiuta], but it has to be a great simulator to understand what the machine does and to be able to work on that problem. But these are small details. I think it’s easier to work on it on the track.”

Over the course of this season, Magnussen has struggled significantly in qualifying, while in the race, where you are less in search of the limit, these difficulties have a lesser impact on the pace, also given Haas’ problems in terms of tire wear. Having someone like Hulkenberg around provides a reference: “On the single qualifying lap, he sometimes seems to be able to work around the problem or problems with the car, it’s good to have someone with this experience when trying to develop a car. And when you have a problem and you need new direction, it’s good to have all this experience on the team.”

“As far as performance is concerned, it’s not a problem of inability to drive the car, because on Sundays it’s always good. It’s just that lap that I sometimes struggle to pull off. This year I’ve had some good qualifying sessions, I I qualified fourth in Miami, so it’s not like I can’t ever do it. But he somehow seems to be able to get around it a little more often. But I think I’m able to solve the problem.”

Finally, Magnussen added a further interesting detail, suggesting how difficult it is at a set-up level to find a balance between the requests of the drivers, who would like softer and easier to drive cars, and those of the engineers, who instead focus on having the single-seater as low and rigid as possible, in order to obtain the best theoretical performance. “[È una questione che] It’s not resolved. That’s not something that can be solved with these cars. You can’t have it both ways. At some tracks you can try to adjust the suspension a little, but most of the time you can’t do much. You get performance when you’re short.”