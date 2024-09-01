It has been known for some time: since the Miami Grand Prix, Kevin Magnussen was seriously at risk of disqualification, given that he had reached 10 points on his license, with only two more points available before having to miss a world championship race, as required by the rules.

That’s how it will be in Baku, because with the accident with Pierre Gasly at the Roggia chicane during the Italian GP in Monza, the Dane was given another two points on his license, in addition to a 10-second penalty, despite still being able to achieve and defend a nice tenth position by a few tenths over Fernando Alonso once the penalty was applied.

However, the most significant factor is the two points on his license that bring him to the maximum allowed of 12 in a year, triggering the ban: Magnussen will miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. After the disqualification, the points on his license will be reset to zero.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

“The stewards reviewed the video and in-car evidence. On the approach to Turn 4, car 20 attempted to overtake car 10 on the inside,” the stewards’ document read.

“Although Car 20 had its front axle beyond the mirror of Car 10, Driving Standards guidelines specify that a car overtaking must ‘be driven in a safe and controlled manner throughout the manoeuvre’. The stewards determined that this was not the case with Car 20 and that the driver was therefore entirely responsible for the collision and, accordingly, the standard penalty and penalty points were awarded.”

Magnussen had accumulated his previous 10 points on his license in the first five races, especially in Miami where he had been assigned 5 points for two separate incidents. Although he did not accumulate any more points from the GP following the American one, it would clearly have been very difficult to complete the season without any possible penalties, given that penalty points are sometimes assigned even for minor infractions.

The two points he was awarded in Monza will however force him to miss a race, even if the Danish driver does not entirely agree with the actions of the stewards, especially because he thinks there were other episodes deserving of higher sanctions unlike his, which instead was penalised with 10 seconds.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

“I don’t understand it at all. I’m completely confused. Gasly and I came to Turn 4. There was a slight contact before, we both cut the corner, we got back on track, no damage to either car, no consequences for the race for either of us, and I got a 10-second penalty,” Magnussen said.

“But on the first lap Ricciardo made Nico crash [Hulkenberg] in the grass at 300 kilometers per hour, completely destroying Nico’s race, with enormous consequences and damage to Nico’s car, and he got a 5-second penalty. Where’s the logic? I just don’t understand it.”

Gasly was surprised that Magnussen was given a 10-second penalty and two points, stressing that he believes the sanction is unfair: “I was surprised, because he tried but we went tire to tire, in the end I didn’t lose any time. I’m surprised. I hope someone can overturn this penalty, because it would be unfair,” the Frenchman said.

Taking the place of the Dane will be Oliver Bearman, with the approval of the Prancing Horse, being the reserve of the Maranello team. The British driver has already competed this year with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia where he replaced the injured Carlos Sainz and from next year he will be an official driver for Haas, replacing Magnussen.

Magnussen’s 12 penalty points

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Collision with Alex Albon – 3 points

Chinese Grand Prix – Collision with Yuki Tsunoda – 2 points

Miami Grand Prix – Taking advantage of an off-track excursion – 3 points

Miami Grand Prix – Collision with Logan Sargeant – 2 points

Italian Grand Prix – Collision with Pierre Gasly – 2 points